Pakistan condemns Israeli violence in occupied Palestine territories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the violence by Israeli Occupation forces in occupied Palestine territory and called upon the the international community for prompt action to protect Palestinians.

"Pakistan views the recent alarming developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories with serious concern," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The Foreign Office mentioned that the violent acts by Israeli forces included harassment of people coming for prayers, arrests of innocent Palestinians and other arbitrary restrictions in violation of fundamental human rights.

These illegal measures have seen an upsurge since the onset of the holy month of Ramazan, it said.

"Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's inalienable right toself-determination," the FO statement said.

It said that for a just and lasting peace, it was imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.