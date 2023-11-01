Pakistan condemns Israel’s “barbaric” attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Israel’s barbaric attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries including of women and children.

“The attack is the latest in a series of war crimes being perpetrated against the people of Gaza,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said the situation underlined the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire to protect civilians from further carnage.

“We urge the international community, especially the backers of Israel, to take urgent measures to bring an end to hostilities, lift the siege of Gaza, protect civilians, and facilitate humanitarian corridors for provision of uninterrupted relief supplies to the beleaguered people of Gaza,” it said.