Pakistan Condemns Israel's Decision To Legalize Settlements In Occupied Palestinian Territory

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel's recent decision to legalize nine settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory of West Bank, saying, it was a clear and flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions

"It further encroaches upon the rights of the people of Palestine. The illegal and unjust Israeli action would further aggravate the tense situation and undermine the prospect of peace in the region," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

The international community must make greater efforts to stop Israel from creating conditions which hinder the achievement of the two-state solution, the Foreign Office Spokesperson stressed in the statement.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support to the people of Palestine and the Palestinian cause, and calls for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital," the statement maintained.

