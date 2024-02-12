Open Menu

Pakistan Condemns Israel’s Military Aggression Against Rafah City In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s military aggression against Rafah City in Gaza and the resulting destruction and massacre of the Palestinian people.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said, "Israel’s offensive in Rafah violates the provisional measures indicated by the International Court of Justice to protect the people of Gaza from genocide.

It will further aggravate the humanitarian disaster witnessed in Gaza over the last 4 months and jeopardize the ongoing efforts for a potential ceasefire."

She urged the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to Israeli aggression and its incessant crimes against humanity.

