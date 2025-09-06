Open Menu

Pakistan Condemns Israel's Statements On Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 08:40 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Saturday strongly condemned recent statements by the Israeli occupying power, expressing its intention to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "Such actions are a clear violation of international law and a deliberate attempt to sabotage efforts for achieving peace and stability in the region."

"Forced displacement and continued expansion of illegal settlements reflect Israel’s disregard for international human rights and humanitarian law.

We call upon the international community to play its role in addressing the humanitarian plight of the civilians and to hold Israel accountable," he remarked.

He said, "Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and for a sovereign, independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

