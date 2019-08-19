Pakistan condemns Jalalabad blasts, says peace spoilers in desperation mode

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned fresh spate of bomb blasts in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, saying the cowardly attacks manifested "desperation of terrorist outfits and spoilers as hopes for peace, stability and national unity grew stronger"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned fresh spate of bomb blasts in Afghanistan 's Jalalabad city, saying the cowardly attacks manifested "desperation of terrorist outfits and spoilers as hopes for peace, stability and national unity grew stronger".

A series of explosions took place at restaurants and public squares in different parts of Jalalabad as the country marked centennial celebrations of independence from British rule.

"Pakistan remains a steadfast partner of Afghanistan in the joint efforts to defeat all designs aimed at perpetuating instability in the region," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"We continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation in these testing times. We also pray for the early recovery of dozens of people, reportedly injured in today's attacks," it added.

The Monday's terrorist incidents follows a bomb blast on a wedding reception in Kabul on weekend that claimed over 60 lives and left scores of injured.

Later, Pakistan categorically rejected reports in a section of media based on a reported ISIS claim of responsibility for the heinous terrorist attack on the Kabul wedding party and implicating a Pakistani national.

"Pakistan rejects these baseless allegations and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," an earlier press statement of the Foreign Office read.

"We have proactively and successfully taken action to uproot the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue its efforts in the same spirit, in coordinationwith the regional and international partners," it added.