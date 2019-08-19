UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Jalalabad Blasts, Says Peace Spoilers In Desperation Mode

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan condemns Jalalabad blasts, says peace spoilers in desperation mode

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned fresh spate of bomb blasts in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, saying the cowardly attacks manifested "desperation of terrorist outfits and spoilers as hopes for peace, stability and national unity grew stronger"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned fresh spate of bomb blasts in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, saying the cowardly attacks manifested "desperation of terrorist outfits and spoilers as hopes for peace, stability and national unity grew stronger".

A series of explosions took place at restaurants and public squares in different parts of Jalalabad as the country marked centennial celebrations of independence from British rule.

"Pakistan remains a steadfast partner of Afghanistan in the joint efforts to defeat all designs aimed at perpetuating instability in the region," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"We continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation in these testing times. We also pray for the early recovery of dozens of people, reportedly injured in today's attacks," it added.

The Monday's terrorist incidents follows a bomb blast on a wedding reception in Kabul on weekend that claimed over 60 lives and left scores of injured.

Later, Pakistan categorically rejected reports in a section of media based on a reported ISIS claim of responsibility for the heinous terrorist attack on the Kabul wedding party and implicating a Pakistani national.

"Pakistan rejects these baseless allegations and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," an earlier press statement of the Foreign Office read.

"We have proactively and successfully taken action to uproot the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue its efforts in the same spirit, in coordinationwith the regional and international partners," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office Bomb Blast ISIS Marriage Jalalabad Same Independence Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Joint statement by the PCB and Sharjeel Khan

17 minutes ago

Measures underway for promotion of tourism in GB: ..

1 minute ago

Govt steps to up-grade vulnerable railway level cr ..

1 minute ago

Tourism grows on innovative agriculture in SW Chin ..

1 minute ago

Syrian Air Force Hits Turkish Military Convoy in I ..

1 minute ago

No capacity for promoting sectarian indifferences: ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.