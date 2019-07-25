UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Attack Killing Government Employees

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:58 PM

Pakistan condemns Kabul attack killing government employees

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on a ministry bus killing government employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on a ministry bus killing government employees.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

We express solidarity with the people of Afghanistan," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan would continue to support international efforts to restore complete peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"We express our condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured," the statement added.

