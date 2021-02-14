UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Killing Of 13 Turks In Iraq Terror Attack

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan condemns killing of 13 Turks in Iraq terror attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday condemned in "strongest terms" the heinous act of terrorism in which 13 Turkish nationals were martyred in Gara, Iraq.

The militants had executed 13 kidnapped Turks, including military and police personnel, in a cave in northern Iraq, according to media reports.

"The Government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the Government and the brotherly people of Turkey, as well as to the families of innocent victims," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkey in their fight against the scourge of terrorism.

Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Militants Foreign Office Police Condemnation Turkey Iraq Sunday Media All Government

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

21 minutes ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

51 minutes ago

SALAMA’s preliminary 2020 net profit doubles to ..

51 minutes ago

ADNIC reports AED371 million in net profit for 202 ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.