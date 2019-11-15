UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Killing Of Palestinians By Israeli Forces

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:24 PM

Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinians by Israeli forces

Pakistan on Friday condemned the killing of several unarmed and innocent Palestinians in the military strikes by the occupying Israeli forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Friday condemned the killing of several unarmed and innocent Palestinians in the military strikes by the occupying Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesman said the international community had the obligation to take cognizance of those aggressive actions, which were in violation of the international law and international humanitarian law.

"Pakistan believes that a permanent solution of the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its Capital," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Palestine

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

26 minutes ago

US, Chinese Officials to Speak by Phone Friday as ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army clinches overall Athletic trophy, Ma ..

2 minutes ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

50 minutes ago

Brexit Party candidate in UK election lives in Aus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.