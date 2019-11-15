Pakistan Condemns Killing Of Palestinians By Israeli Forces
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:24 PM
Pakistan on Friday condemned the killing of several unarmed and innocent Palestinians in the military strikes by the occupying Israeli forces
In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesman said the international community had the obligation to take cognizance of those aggressive actions, which were in violation of the international law and international humanitarian law.
"Pakistan believes that a permanent solution of the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its Capital," he remarked.