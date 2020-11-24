Pakistan condemns missile attack by Houthi militants in Jeddah

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that Houthi militants have attacked petroleum distribution terminals in Jeddah city.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) Pakistan strongly condemned the missile attack by Houthi militants at petroleum distribution terminal in Jeddah.

In a statement Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of such attacks that violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and threaten the lives of innocent civilians.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Al-Arabiya tv also reported missile attack and its aftermath at a petroleum products distribution centre in Jeddah city.

“Aftermath of a missile attack launched by the #Iran-backed #Houthis at a petroleum products distribution station in the #Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, which triggered an explosion and a fire in a fuel tank,” reported Al-Arbiya.