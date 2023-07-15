Open Menu

Pakistan Condemns Permission For Desecration Of Torah, Bible In Sweden.

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan condemns permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden.

Pakistan on Saturday condemned the permission for public desecration of the Torah and Bible in Sweden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Saturday condemned the permission for public desecration of the Torah and Bible in Sweden.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "Offensive acts of religious hatred cannot be condoned in the guise of freedom of expression and opinion.

As a religion of peace, islam calls for respect for all religions, sacred personalities and holy scriptures.

" In line with this Islamic ethos, Pakistan has always stressed the need to advance mutual respect, harmony and peaceful coexistence among religions, faiths, and cultures. We call on the international community to condemn, with one voice, all such abhorrent acts of religious hatred, which hurt the sentiments of its followers and constitute deliberate incitement," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Sweden All

Recent Stories

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to e ..

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi inter ..

10 minutes ago
 Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman C ..

Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman City, Killing Civilians - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

2 minutes ago
 DPO ensures robust security measures during Muharr ..

DPO ensures robust security measures during Muharram processions

2 minutes ago
 England star Rice completes British record transfe ..

England star Rice completes British record transfer to Arsenal

9 minutes ago
 LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

9 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Mini ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes ..

40 minutes ago
 Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to po ..

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

40 minutes ago
 CDA actions against illegal water connection

CDA actions against illegal water connection

40 seconds ago
 PM, Asif Zardari discuss political situation

PM, Asif Zardari discuss political situation

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle on Sunday

43 seconds ago
 ACS reviews progress of cotton in Bahawalpur Divis ..

ACS reviews progress of cotton in Bahawalpur Division

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan