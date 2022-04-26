UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns "reprehensible" Terror Attack Killing Chinese Nationals In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Pakistan condemns "reprehensible" terror attack killing Chinese nationals in Karachi

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "reprehensible" terrorist attack in Karachi, which claimed innocent lives, including those of Chinese nationals working at the Confucius Institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "reprehensible" terrorist attack in Karachi, which claimed innocent lives, including those of Chinese nationals working at the Confucius Institute.

"The Government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims, who lost their lives in the incident," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.

The local authorities were also providing all possible assistance to the injured, he added.

The spokesperson said the cowardly incident was a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation.

"Pakistan and China are close friends and iron brothers. Pakistan attaches great importance to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the attack.

"Shocked and saddened at the loss of innocent lives in a cowardly terrorist attack in Karachi. I offer my deepest condolences to the Chinese government, people and families of victims," she wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar China Twitter All Government

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weap ..

Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weapons if Iran Acquires Nukes

1 minute ago
 UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Se ..

UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Security Council Member

1 minute ago
 Five-day "Eid Shopping Festival" from 28th

Five-day "Eid Shopping Festival" from 28th

1 minute ago
 Germany to send tanks to Ukraine in policy shift

Germany to send tanks to Ukraine in policy shift

1 minute ago
 US, allies to meet monthly on arming Ukraine: Aust ..

US, allies to meet monthly on arming Ukraine: Austin

5 minutes ago
 Sindh weigh in to issue separate 'Benazir Income S ..

Sindh weigh in to issue separate 'Benazir Income Support Cards' for minorities: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.