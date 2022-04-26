Pakistan condemns "reprehensible" terror attack killing Chinese nationals in Karachi

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "reprehensible" terrorist attack in Karachi, which claimed innocent lives, including those of Chinese nationals working at the Confucius Institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "reprehensible" terrorist attack in Karachi, which claimed innocent lives, including those of Chinese nationals working at the Confucius Institute.

"The Government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims, who lost their lives in the incident," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.

The local authorities were also providing all possible assistance to the injured, he added.

The spokesperson said the cowardly incident was a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation.

"Pakistan and China are close friends and iron brothers. Pakistan attaches great importance to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the attack.

"Shocked and saddened at the loss of innocent lives in a cowardly terrorist attack in Karachi. I offer my deepest condolences to the Chinese government, people and families of victims," she wrote on Twitter.