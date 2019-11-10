UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condemns Restrictions On Eid Milad-un-Nabi Congregations In IOJK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan condemns restrictions on Eid Milad-un-Nabi congregations in IOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities on all the congregations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

According to the Foreign Office spokesman, all roads leading to the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar and other holy shrines and mosques in the IOJK had been sealed by the Indian occupation forces to stop any processions on this auspicious occasion, which was traditionally observed by Kashmiris with great fervour.

"Imposition of restrictions on celebrations and other congregations on the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) represents utter disrespect for the sentiments of the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion," he said in a statement.

The spokesman urged the international community, the United Nations, and other human rights organizations to take notice of the brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions.

He said for more than fourteen weeks, over 8 million Kashmiris were under the inhuman lockdown by over 900, 000 Indian occupation forces.

He demanded the Indian government to immediately restore internet and mobile phone services, release all prisoners including civil society members, especially the abducted young boys, remove article 144, Public Safety Act and other draconian laws, and allow the independent media and international human rights observers to visit the region to independently observe the well-being of the Kashmiri people.

"The Indian government cannot suppress the aspirations of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

