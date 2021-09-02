UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Snatching Of Syed Ali Geelani's Body By Indian Forces

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the barbaric act of snatching of the mortal remains of iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani from his family by the Indian Occupation Forces.

As the family was preparing for the last rites of Syed Geelani, a heavy contingent of the Occupation Forces raided his residence in Srinagar, harassed the family members and snatched Syed Geelani's body, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said when the family members told the raiding party that Syed Geelani's was to be buried in the "Cemetery of Martyrs" in Srinagar, they were reportedly told that India would not allow Syed Geelani's burial at the place of his choosing.

"Government of India is so afraid of Syed Geelani and what he stood for that they have now resorted to this inhuman act even after his passing away," he remarked.

The spokesperson said the incident showed the degree of callousness on part of the Occupation Forces and demonstrated beyond doubt that India would trample all civil and human values in perpetuating its occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian media subsequently reported that Syed Geelani has been buried. A curfew has been imposed in the valley and all internet services snapped.

"International community must take serious note of this unprecedented and egregious situation in the IIOJK and hold India to account for its breaches of the international human rights and humanitarian laws," the spokesperson urged.

