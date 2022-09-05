UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Suicide Attack Outside Russian Embassy In Kabul: FO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Pakistan condemns suicide attack outside Russian Embassy in Kabul: FO

Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly suicide attack outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul on Monday that has resulted in the loss of precious lives of Russian diplomats and Afghan nationals, as well as many others injured

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly suicide attack outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul on Monday that has resulted in the loss of precious lives of Russian diplomats and Afghan nationals, as well as many others injured.

"An attack on a Diplomatic Mission is a cause for serious concern and is denounced in the strongest possible terms. The Government and the people of Pakistan extend deepest sympathies to the Government of the Russian Federation," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

"We also offer condolences to all the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the early recovery of the injured," it added.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterates its resolve to eliminate this menace. The scourge of terrorism is a common threat which requires concerted efforts in order to address it effectively," the statement concluded.

