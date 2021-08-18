UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Tear Gas Shelling On Peaceful Muharram Procession In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:47 PM

Pakistan condemns tear gas shelling on peaceful Muharram procession in IIOJK

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the use of tear gas shells and firing of warning shots on Muslims taking part in peaceful Muharram procession in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the use of tear gas shells and firing of warning shots on Muslims taking part in peaceful Muharram procession in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dozens of Kashmiris have reportedly been detained and journalists have also been subjected to baton charge, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the imposition of restrictions on Muharram processions represented complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims in IIOJK.

It is also a flagrant violation of Kashmiris' fundamental right of freedom of religion, he remarked.

The spokesperson urged India to realize that through oppression, intimidation and systematic violation of fundamental rights, it could not break the will of Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

"Pakistan calls upon international community, the United Nations and other human rights and humanitarian organizations to take notice of brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international law and conventions," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Gas Muslim Government Muharram

Recent Stories

China's Third Busiest Port to Reopen Terminal With ..

China's Third Busiest Port to Reopen Terminal Within Few Days - Industry Insider

9 minutes ago
 Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanc ..

Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanced in About 46 US Aircraft - R ..

9 minutes ago
 Wildfires in France's Southeast Kill 2, Injure 26 ..

Wildfires in France's Southeast Kill 2, Injure 26 - Authorities

9 minutes ago
 England recalls Malan as Sibley dropped for 3rd Te ..

England recalls Malan as Sibley dropped for 3rd Test against India

9 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for publicly punishing perpetrators of Min ..

Ashrafi for publicly punishing perpetrators of Minar-e-Pakistan incident

9 minutes ago
 Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed by Move ..

Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed by Movement's Council - Reports

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.