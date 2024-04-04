Open Menu

Pakistan Condemns Terror Attacks In Iran

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan Thursday unequivocally condemned the heinous and dastardly terrorist attacks at police and security installations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Thursday unequivocally condemned the heinous and dastardly terrorist attacks at police and security installations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in Iran.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the recovery of the injured.

Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the people and Government of Iran in fighting terrorism.”

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is deeply concerned about the growing acts of terrorism in our region. It is a regional and global threat that requires resolute response,” it concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Foreign Office Police Iran Resolute Chabahar All Government

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

5 minutes ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

5 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

7 minutes ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

7 minutes ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

7 minutes ago
 Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

7 minutes ago
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

27 minutes ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

18 minutes ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

18 minutes ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

18 minutes ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir outline ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan