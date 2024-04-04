Pakistan Condemns Terror Attacks In Iran
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Pakistan Thursday unequivocally condemned the heinous and dastardly terrorist attacks at police and security installations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in Iran
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Thursday unequivocally condemned the heinous and dastardly terrorist attacks at police and security installations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in Iran.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the recovery of the injured.
Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the people and Government of Iran in fighting terrorism.”
“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is deeply concerned about the growing acts of terrorism in our region. It is a regional and global threat that requires resolute response,” it concluded.
