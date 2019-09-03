UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack At Foreigners' Compound In Kabul

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 02:06 PM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack at foreigners' compound in Kabul

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist bomb attack at a foreigners' compound in Kabul yesterday, that led to loss of several lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist bomb attack at a foreigners' compound in Kabul yesterday, that led to loss of several lives.

"We want to express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as we pray for early recovery of the wounded," a statement by the Foreign Office read issued here.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan maintained that there was no military solution to the complex issues in Afghanistan.

"We continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation and fully support their efforts to restore complete peace in the country," it said.

At least 16 people were killed and more than 100 wounded after a massive explosion from a suicide car bomb attack rocked central Kabul on Monday evening.

The attack took place in a residential area near Green Village, a large compound that houses aid agencies and international organizations, according to an Afghan interior ministry spokesman.\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office Interior Ministry Car Suicide From

Recent Stories

Putin-Abe Meeting Unlikely to Bring Great Progress ..

3 minutes ago

Russian blogger sentenced to five years over 'extr ..

3 minutes ago

Over 129,000 hujjaj returned home

3 minutes ago

Hurriyat leader urges Inter'l community play proac ..

3 minutes ago

US National Hurricane Center Says Dorian Weakens t ..

6 minutes ago

Controversial interior minister in running for Geo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.