Pakistan condemns terrorist attack at foreigners' compound in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist bomb attack at a foreigners' compound in Kabul yesterday, that led to loss of several lives.

"We want to express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as we pray for early recovery of the wounded," a statement by the Foreign Office read issued here.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan maintained that there was no military solution to the complex issues in Afghanistan.

"We continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation and fully support their efforts to restore complete peace in the country," it said.

At least 16 people were killed and more than 100 wounded after a massive explosion from a suicide car bomb attack rocked central Kabul on Monday evening.

The attack took place in a residential area near Green Village, a large compound that houses aid agencies and international organizations, according to an Afghan interior ministry spokesman.\867