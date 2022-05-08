UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Egypt: FO Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sunday condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, Egypt which resulted in the death of 11 security personnel.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the Government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

"We pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.""Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Foreign Office Egypt Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

12 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

21 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

21 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

21 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.