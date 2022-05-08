Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt: FO Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sunday condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, Egypt which resulted in the death of 11 security personnel.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the Government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

"We pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.""Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt," he said.