Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned a cowardly attack on the facilities of Turk Havacilik ve Uzay Sanayii AS (TUSAS) in Ankara, Turkiye resulting in multiple casualties.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

The Government of Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering support for Turkiye’s efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and stood in solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkiye.

“We are confident that the brave Turkish nation, with its characteristic grit and determination, will defeat the menace of terrorism,” it was further added.

APP/irf