Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Vienna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack in central Vienna on Monday night, resulting in loss of lives and wounding several others.

"We would like to convey our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the innocent victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured," a Foreign Office statement said.

"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added.

Several armed persons with rifles opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital, killing several people.

