Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack On A Mosque In Kunduz: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz: FO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said, "We are deeply grieved at the dastardly terrorist attack on a mosque today in Kunduz province of Afghanistan which has reportedly resulted in loss of innumerable precious lives and injuries to many others.

""The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Afghan brethren. We convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones and wish early recovery to the injured."

