Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Afghanistan mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on Guzargah Mosque in Herat, Afghanistan in which many precious lives of innocent people have been lost with several injuries.

"The Government and people of Pakistan extend deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for the early recovery of those injured", a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The people of Pakistan stand with their Afghan brothers and sisters in this time of sorrow and grief", it added.