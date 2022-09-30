UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack On Educational Institution In Kabul: FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Pakistan on Friday condemned in the strongest terms, the dastardly terrorist attack on an educational institution in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul, in which precious innocent lives were lost and many were injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday condemned in the strongest terms, the dastardly terrorist attack on an educational institution in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul, in which precious innocent lives were lost and many were injured.

"The government and people of Pakistan extend their profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"We stand in complete solidarity with our Afghan brethren in the fight against the scourge of terrorism," the statement added.

