UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack On Passenger Bus In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:45 PM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on passenger bus in Afghanistan

Pakistan Wednesday strongly condemned the horrific bomb attack on a passenger bus, on Kabul-Herat road, in which dozens of casualties, including women and children, were reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Wednesday strongly condemned the horrific bomb attack on a passenger bus, on Kabul-Herat road, in which dozens of casualties, including women and children, were reported.

"Such inhuman acts of violence against innocent civilians are condemnable. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the Foreign Office in a press release said.

It said Afghan people deserved complete peace and tranquility in their country. Pakistan stood together with the government and people of Afghanistan in the efforts to comprehensively defeat and uproot the scourge of terrorism in the region.

"Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, many of them women and children. We pray for the 'maghfirah' of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan Foreign Office Road Women All Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid will be a Twitter debutant

15 seconds ago

PTI Dharna case: ATC exempts top leadership of PTI ..

16 seconds ago

DC stresses mutual cooperation among parents, poli ..

18 seconds ago

China to further guarantee fairness in government ..

23 seconds ago

Saba Qamar wishes speedy recovery to injured Guru ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan HC to explore markets in UK retail stores ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.