Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on passenger bus in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Wednesday strongly condemned the horrific bomb attack on a passenger bus, on Kabul-Herat road, in which dozens of casualties, including women and children, were reported.

"Such inhuman acts of violence against innocent civilians are condemnable. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the Foreign Office in a press release said.

It said Afghan people deserved complete peace and tranquility in their country. Pakistan stood together with the government and people of Afghanistan in the efforts to comprehensively defeat and uproot the scourge of terrorism in the region.

"Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, many of them women and children. We pray for the 'maghfirah' of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," it added.