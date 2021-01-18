UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack On Village In Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:14 PM

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned Houthi militants' terrorist attack by launching of a military projectile on one of the border villages in Jazan area in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to three civilians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned Houthi militants' terrorist attack by launching of a military projectile on one of the border villages in Jazan area in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to three civilians.

"These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks," said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement here.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," the Spokesperson maintained.

