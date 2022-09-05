UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Russian Embassy In Kabul - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul - Embassy

Islamabad strongly denounced a deadly suicide attack outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, the Pakistani Embassy to Russia said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Islamabad strongly denounced a deadly suicide attack outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, the Pakistani Embassy to Russia said on Monday.

The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the entrance to the Russian embassy's consular department. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The embassy is in close contact with the Afghan security services, which are investigating the case, while the security of the diplomatic mission has been strengthened, the ministry said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly suicide attack outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul today that has resulted in the loss of precious lives of Russian diplomats and Afghan nationals, as well as many others injured," the embassy said in a statement.

Pakistan offered condolences to all the bereaved families who had lost their loved ones, the statement said, adding that terrorism is a common threat that requires concerted efforts to address it effectively.

Earlier in the day, Taliban-appointed (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Afghanistan hopes that the terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in Kabul will not affect relations with Moscow.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Suicide Attack United Nations Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

AC Farooq chairs meeting of assessment of affected ..

AC Farooq chairs meeting of assessment of affected houses from floods in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan most adversely impacted by climate change ..

Pakistan most adversely impacted by climate change: FM

2 minutes ago
 Over 9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns suicide attack outside Russian E ..

Pakistan condemns suicide attack outside Russian Embassy in Kabul: FO

2 minutes ago
 France to Support Price Ceiling for Russian Gas If ..

France to Support Price Ceiling for Russian Gas If Proposed by EU - President

2 minutes ago
 Further Use of Trent 60 Unit at Nord Stream's Port ..

Further Use of Trent 60 Unit at Nord Stream's Portovaya Station Creates Risks - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.