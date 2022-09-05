Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul - Embassy

Islamabad strongly denounced a deadly suicide attack outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, the Pakistani Embassy to Russia said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Islamabad strongly denounced a deadly suicide attack outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, the Pakistani Embassy to Russia said on Monday.

The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the entrance to the Russian embassy's consular department. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The embassy is in close contact with the Afghan security services, which are investigating the case, while the security of the diplomatic mission has been strengthened, the ministry said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly suicide attack outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul today that has resulted in the loss of precious lives of Russian diplomats and Afghan nationals, as well as many others injured," the embassy said in a statement.

Pakistan offered condolences to all the bereaved families who had lost their loved ones, the statement said, adding that terrorism is a common threat that requires concerted efforts to address it effectively.

Earlier in the day, Taliban-appointed (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Afghanistan hopes that the terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in Kabul will not affect relations with Moscow.