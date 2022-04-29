UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan causing loss of precious Afghan lives and injuring several others.

"The government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies, support and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan and particularly with the bereaved families," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The FO said targeting Hazara and Shia community in Afghanistan through these acts of terrorism was also a matter of serious concern.

"We believe these heinous acts of terrorism against innocent Afghans are aimed at weakening the resolve of the Afghan nation in pursuit of peace, stability and progress," it said.

It said: "We urge the international community to extend all possible support and assistance to Afghanistan in combating terrorism and overcoming these challenges".

