UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:13 PM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the three terrorist attacks in Kabul that resulted in the loss of precious lives while injuring several innocent people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the three terrorist attacks in Kabul that resulted in the loss of precious lives while injuring several innocent people.

"The government and the people of Pakistan extend deep sympathies to the families of those who have lost their lives and pray for the early recovery of the injured," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The FO said Pakistan strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, adding "We stand with our Afghan brothers in this moment of sorrow.""It is important that Afghanistan and the international community engage in close cooperation against the scourge of terrorism," its said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office All Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakh ..

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakhana is on record

27 minutes ago
 KP govt keen to support healthy sports activities ..

KP govt keen to support healthy sports activities for journalists: Taimur Jhagra ..

18 seconds ago
 Representatives of Gujar Khan Bar witness National ..

Representatives of Gujar Khan Bar witness National Assembly proceedings

20 seconds ago
 Two Excise Dept officials martyred

Two Excise Dept officials martyred

21 seconds ago
 SSC exams from May 17

SSC exams from May 17

23 seconds ago
 S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort s ..

S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort stutters

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.