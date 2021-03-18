Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Niger

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Tillaberi region of Republic of Niger that resulted in loss of several lives.

"The government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement added that "Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations".

"We reaffirm our strong support and solidarity with the government and people of Niger in this moment of grief," it said.

Gunmen on motorcycles had attacked a group of civilians returning from market day in a volatile corner of Niger, leaving at 58 people dead.