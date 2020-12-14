UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Saudi Oil Vessels, Petroleum Distribution Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:25 PM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks on Saudi oil vessels, petroleum distribution station

Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attacks on Monday on oil transport vessels in Jeddah and Al-Shuqaiq, and on petroleum distribution station in Jizan in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attacks on Monday on oil transport vessels in Jeddah and Al-Shuqaiq, and on petroleum distribution station in Jizan in Saudi Arabia.

"These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region.

We call for their immediate cessation," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Foreign Office Jeddah Oil Jizan Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

UAE, Russia share comprehensive strategic ties: Ab ..

12 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Deputy PM discuss regi ..

12 minutes ago

Thousands of Africa Migrants at Risk as EU Program ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad urges Opposition to adopt pragmatic approach ..

2 minutes ago

PDM is playing with public lives: Kethran

2 minutes ago

DC reviews coronavirus situation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.