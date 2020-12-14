Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks on Saudi oil vessels, petroleum distribution station

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attacks on Monday on oil transport vessels in Jeddah and Al-Shuqaiq, and on petroleum distribution station in Jizan in Saudi Arabia.

"These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region.

We call for their immediate cessation," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," it added.