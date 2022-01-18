Pakistan condemns terrorists’ attack in Abu Dhabi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistani citizen was among three people who were killed in the attack near Abu Dhabi airport.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on civilian areas carried out by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi on Monday that claimed several lives, including one Pakistani national.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said we offer our condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

He said such attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security. He said Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and the government of the United Arab Emirates in the face of this wanton act of terrorism.