UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Terrorists’ Attack In Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Pakistan condemns terrorists’ attack in Abu Dhabi

Pakistani citizen was among three people who were killed in the attack near Abu Dhabi airport.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on civilian areas carried out by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi on Monday that claimed several lives, including one Pakistani national.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said we offer our condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

He said such attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security. He said Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and the government of the United Arab Emirates in the face of this wanton act of terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Government

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi says pacers can get angry on pitch

Shaheen Afridi says pacers can get angry on pitch

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in ..

Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in 128GB Version

32 minutes ago
 20 injured as laborer van collided with loaded tra ..

20 injured as laborer van collided with loaded tractor trolley

21 minutes ago
 'Not a good day': US Open finalist Leylah Fernande ..

'Not a good day': US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez stunned in Melbourne

21 minutes ago
 Australian Open organisers 'deeply regret' impact ..

Australian Open organisers 'deeply regret' impact of Djokovic saga

21 minutes ago
 Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change c ..

Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change constitution

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.