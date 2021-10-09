Pakistan condemns terrorists attack on mosque in Kunduz

(@fidahassanain)

At least 55 people were killed in a suicide attack at a Shiite mosque in Kunduz city of Afghanistan on Friday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2021) Pakistan has condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said we are deeply grieved at the dastardly terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz province of Afghanistan which has reportedly resulted in loss of innumerable precious lives and injuries to many others.

He said the Government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Afghan brethren. He said we reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least 55 people Friday, in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country. Scores more victims from the minority community were wounded in the blast, which was claimed by the Islamic State group and appeared designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

The Islamic State group, bitter rivals of the Taliban, has repeatedly targeted Shiites in a bid to stir up sectarian violence in Sunni-majority Afghanistan.

In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the Islamic State said that an IS suicide bomber "detonated an explosive vest amid a crowd" of Shiite worshippers who had gathered inside the mosque.

The statement identified the bomber as "Muhammad al-Uyguri", implying he was a member of China's mainly-Muslim Uyghur minority.

A medical source at the Kunduz Provincial Hospital said that 35 dead and more than 55 wounded had been taken there, while Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said 20 dead and scores more wounded were brought to its hospital.

Matiullah Rohani, director of culture and information in Kunduz for Afghanistan's new Taliban government, confirmed to AFP that the deadly incident was a suicide attack and said that 46 people had died and 143 were wounded.

Mulawi Dost Muhammad, Taliban security chief of Kunduz, accused the attackers of trying to foment trouble between Shiites and Sunnis, and insisted there was no dispute between the movement and the minority.

"We assure our Shiite brothers that in the future, we will provide security for them and that such problems will not happen to them," he said. Residents of Kunduz, the capital of a province of the same name, told AFP the blast hit the mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week for Muslims.