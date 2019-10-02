UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condemns Unprovoked Ceasefire Violations Along LOC; Summons Indian Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:37 PM

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC; summons Indian envoy

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner again and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on October 1, 2019, in which an old woman embraced martyrdom and three other civilians sustained serious injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner again and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on October 1, 2019, in which an old woman embraced martyrdom and three other civilians sustained serious injuries.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia, a foreign office statement issued here said.

"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Nezapir and Bagsar sectors of LOC, an old woman Noor Jahan aged 50 years embraced martyrdom. While, three others civilians including a woman Rashida aged 60 year, Muhammad Din aged 70 years and Zaheer sustained serious injuries", the statement added.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, which still continues.

According to the statement, "This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India was continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations." ���������"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," it further said.�The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

