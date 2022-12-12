UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Unprovoked Firing Of Afghan Border Forces Resulting In Loss Of Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 01:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Sunday condemned the incident that took place this afternoon where 6 Pakistani nationals were killed and 17 were wounded after Afghan border forces resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on the civilian population in Chaman.

"Such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The Afghan authorities had been informed that recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and the strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible.

The Spokesperson said that it remained the responsibility of both sides to protect civilians along the border. "The concerned authorities of both countries remain in contact to ensure that there is no further escalation of the situation and recurrence of such incidents is avoided," it was further added.

More Stories From Pakistan

