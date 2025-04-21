Pakistan Condoles Death Of His Holiness Pope Francis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 11:01 PM
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday conveyed its heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a revered spiritual figure and a worldwide advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, and compassion
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday conveyed its heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a revered spiritual figure and a worldwide advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, and compassion.
In a statement, the ministry said, "His Holiness demonstrated unwavering commitment to fostering unity among world religions, advocating for the oppressed, and promoting the inherent dignity of all humankind. Pakistan deeply valued his tireless efforts to enhance mutual respect and understanding among diverse cultures and faiths."
"The legacy of His Holiness - marked by profound humility, selfless service, and a unifying vision for humanity - will endure as an inspiration for generations to come. At this moment of profound sorrow, Pakistan stands in solidarity with our Catholic brothers and sisters worldwide and with all those touched by his extraordinary life of service," it added.
