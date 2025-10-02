Pakistan Condoles Deaths By Earthquakes In Indonesia, Philippines
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday conveyed its deepest condolences to the Governments and peoples of Indonesia and the Philippines on the loss of lives caused by recent earthquakes.
"We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and stand in solidarity with both countries in this hour of grief," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.
According to the media reports, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck 12 miles northeast of Bogo City in Cebu province of the Philippines on Tuesday night, killing dozens of people.
Similarly, a 6.5 magnitude hit Indonesia's East Java province on Tuesday, damaging as many as 30 buildings, including houses, four places of worship and a health facility.
