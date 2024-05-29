Open Menu

Pakistan Condoles Deaths, Destruction By Landslide In Papua New Guinea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Pakistan condoles deaths, destruction by landslide in Papua New Guinea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its condolence over the losses of life and properties caused by massive landslide in Papua New Guinea.

"The people and government of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the widespread death and destruction caused by a massive landslide in Enga province in Papua New Guinea," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies over the tragic loss of life.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We pray for early recovery of those who are missing and stand with the people and government of Papua New Guinea in this hour of national tragedy," the spokesperson added.

