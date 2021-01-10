UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condoles Demise Of Indonesian Diplomat In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan condoles demise of Indonesian diplomat in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday condoled over the death of Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Totok Prianamto due to cardiac arrest.

"We are deeply saddened… Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Consul General Totok Prianamto's family and friends," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He conveyed "deepest condolences to the brotherly Government of Indonesia."The spokesperson said the consul general played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, and the country deeply valued his positive contributions.

