Pakistan Condoles Loss Of Life In Tragic Accident In Turkiye

Published August 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Saturday condoled loss of life in a tragic accident in Turkiye.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic traffic accident in Gaziantep, Turkiye, resulting in the loss of a number of precious lives and injuries to many more.

We seek Allah Almighty's blessings for the departed souls, and pray for swift recovery of the injured. We also convey our deepest condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Turkiye in this hour of sorrow."

