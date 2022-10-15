UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condoles Loss Of Lives In Turkiye's Coal Mine Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Pakistan on Saturday conveyed its deep grief over the death of several precious lives, in an explosion, in a coal mine in brotherly Turkiye's Bartin province

The news of an explosion in a coal mine in brotherly Turkiye's Bartin province that claimed several precious lives was received with deep sorrow in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

"In this hour of pain, Pakistan stands with our Turkish brothers and sisters," it was added.

The spokesperson said the government and the people of Pakistan conveyed their heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in this incident.

They also prayed for a swift and successful rescue operation, which was underway, it was added.

The TRT World quoting officials said that the death toll in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkiye had risen to at least 41.

Eleven people were injured and hospitalized, with five in serious condition, while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed.

Turkiye's Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that rescue operations were completed. "We stand by our families, our Bartin with all of our institutions," he posted a tweet.

