Pakistan Condoles Loss Of Precious Lives Due To Earthquake In Turkey

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:41 PM

Pakistan condoles loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Turkey

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in the earthquake in Turkey.In a tweet on Saturday, he said our prayers are with the brotherly people and government of Turkey.

He said Pakistan stands by them and is ready to lend any assistance in this hour of need.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey.In a statement, he expressed condolence with the leadership and people of Turkey.

He said the entire Pakistani nation equally shares the grief of their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of trial.The Foreign Minister prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of those injured in the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office Spokesperson has expressed condolences over loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Turkey.The Spokesperson said in a statement that the government and the people of Pakistan convey their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences over the reported loss of several lives as well as injuries to many more as a result of the earthquake in eastern Turkey.The Spokesperson said our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this natural calamity, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured.As always, the people of Pakistan equally share the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief.

More Stories From Pakistan

