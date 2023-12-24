Open Menu

Pakistan Condoles Martyrdom Of 12 Turkish Soldiers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Sunday condoled the martyrdom of 12 Turkish soldiers during counter-terrorism operations.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened to learn that 12 Turkish soldiers have

been martyred during counter-terrorism operations on 22-23 December 2023.

"

"We express deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured. Pakistan stands in

firm solidarity with Turkiye in this moment of grief."

"Pakistan strongly condemns the scourge of terrorism. We are confident that the brotherly Turkish nation will overcome this tragedy with characteristic grit and determination," she added.

