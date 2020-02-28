UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condoles Over Death Of Turkish Soldiers In Idlib Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:05 PM

Pakistan condoles over death of Turkish soldiers in Idlib attack

Pakistan on Friday expressed its deep concern on the recent developments in Syria's Idlib region and condoled with Turkish government and people over the death of Turkish soldiers in an attack on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday expressed its deep concern on the recent developments in Syria's Idlib region and condoled with Turkish government and people over the death of Turkish soldiers in an attack on Thursday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the brotherly Turkish nation," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. She said the recent developments were not only a grave threat to the regional peace and security but would also exacerbate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region.

Pakistan again urged the international community to play its role towards finding a political solution to the Syrian conflict, as well as addressing the prevailing humanitarian crisis.

"Pakistan acknowledges and expresses support for Turkey's legitimate security and humanitarian concerns in the region, and calls on all regional and international actors to help effectively address and resolve the situation," she remarked.

