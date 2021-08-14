Pakistan condoles over deaths, destruction in Turkey floods

Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences over the loss of lives and properties caused by disastrous floods and mudslides in different provinces of Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences over the loss of lives and properties caused by disastrous floods and mudslides in different provinces of Turkey.

"The Government and people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the Government and brotherly people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of disastrous floods and mudslides, particularly in the Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we wish speedy recovery to those injured as a result of this natural disaster."The spokesperson said Pakistan stood in solidarity with the government and people of Turkey at this hour and conveyed best wishes to the Turkish authorities in their rescue and relief efforts.