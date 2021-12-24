UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condoles Over Deaths In Bangladesh Ferry Fire Incident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday conveyed its condolences over the loss of precious lives in a ferry incident took place in Jhalakathi district in Bangladesh.

"The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in a ferry accident in Jhalakathi district in Bangladesh," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He also conveyed "deepest condolences" to the bereaved families and the Government of Bangladesh. At this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the brotherly people of Bangladesh, he added.

At least 37 people were killed and about 100 others injured after a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh. The blaze on the three-decked vessel started mid-river near the town of Jhalakathi as it sailed from the capital Dhaka to the town of Barguna, according to media reports.

