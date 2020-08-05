Pakistan condoles over deaths in Beirut blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives in a blast took place in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

"We express our sincere condolences to (government) and people of Lebanon over loss of precious lives in Beirut blast and pray for early recovery of injured," Foreign Office spokesperson said on Twitter.

She also shared the contact details of Pakistan's embassy in Beirut asking any Pakistani national in need to contact at 0096176866609, 009611843971-72, 096181982948 or parepbeirut1@mofa.gov.pk for assistance.