UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condoles Over Deaths In Beirut Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Pakistan condoles over deaths in Beirut blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives in a blast took place in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

"We express our sincere condolences to (government) and people of Lebanon over loss of precious lives in Beirut blast and pray for early recovery of injured," Foreign Office spokesperson said on Twitter.

She also shared the contact details of Pakistan's embassy in Beirut asking any Pakistani national in need to contact at 0096176866609, 009611843971-72, 096181982948 or parepbeirut1@mofa.gov.pk for assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Foreign Office Twitter Beirut Lebanon Government

Recent Stories

PM to address AJK Assembly today

10 minutes ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

34 minutes ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

53 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.