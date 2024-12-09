Pakistan Condoles Over Deaths In Turkiye Coper Crash
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Pakistan on Monday conveyed grief and sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash in Isparta, Türkiye, which claimed the lives of six military personnel, including Isparta Army Aviation school Commander Brigadier General Isa Baydilli.
"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and the people of Türkiye. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured," the Foreign Office statement issued here said.
It added that Pakistan stands in solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in this moment of grief.
