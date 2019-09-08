Pakistan condoles over demise of former President Robert Mugabe

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Sunday condoled over demise of former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe and offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family and to the people of Zimbabwe.

"The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, who played a distinguished role in the history of his country and the African continent," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the former Zimbabwean president played an important role in strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

He will be remembered for his passionate advocacy for a rightful role for Africa and his legacy for Zimbabwe, he added.