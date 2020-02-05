UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condoles Over Life Loss By Avalanche In Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan condoles over life loss by avalanche in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday expressed condolences over loss of precious lives due to avalanche which came down in Van province of Turkey bordering Iran.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the government and people of Pakistan expressed their deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over the reported loss of precious lives as a result of an avalanche.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy as well as with their loved ones. We also pray for the safety of those who remain missing," the spokesperson remarked.

As always, the government and people of Pakistan remain in strong support and solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Turkey in this hour of grief, and stand ready to provide every possible assistance, the spokesperson added.

